A major move is in the offing as Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) market cap hits 476.81 million

On August 15, 2022, Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) opened at $5.63, lower -5.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.65 and dropped to $5.41 before settling in for the closing price of $5.79. Price fluctuations for DSX have ranged from $3.31 to $6.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 137.40% at the time writing. With a float of $59.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.34 million.

The firm has a total of 819 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.60, operating margin of +29.30, and the pretax margin is +26.95.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Diana Shipping Inc. is 17.80%, while institutional ownership is 19.80%.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.34) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +26.79 while generating a return on equity of 13.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 137.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 18.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Diana Shipping Inc., DSX], we can find that recorded value of 1.7 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Diana Shipping Inc.’s (DSX) raw stochastic average was set at 47.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.75. The third major resistance level sits at $5.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.14.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) Key Stats

There are currently 91,535K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 476.81 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 214,200 K according to its annual income of 57,390 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 74,520 K and its income totaled 35,610 K.