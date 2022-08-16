Search
Steve Mayer
A major move is in the offing as Revlon Inc. (REV) market cap hits 477.26 million

Revlon Inc. (NYSE: REV) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.55, soaring 30.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.19 and dropped to $6.28 before settling in for the closing price of $6.56. Within the past 52 weeks, REV’s price has moved between $1.08 and $17.65.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 66.90%. With a float of $5.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.07 million.

The firm has a total of 5800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.15, operating margin of +6.61, and the pretax margin is -9.66.

Revlon Inc. (REV) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Household & Personal Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Revlon Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 9.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 20,821. In this transaction VP, CAO & Controller of this company sold 2,860 shares at a rate of $7.28, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Revlon Inc. (REV) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.65) by $0.51. This company achieved a net margin of -9.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -64.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Revlon Inc. (NYSE: REV) Trading Performance Indicators

Revlon Inc. (REV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.04, a number that is poised to hit -1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Revlon Inc. (REV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Revlon Inc., REV], we can find that recorded value of 5.98 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, Revlon Inc.’s (REV) raw stochastic average was set at 77.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 303.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 279.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.92. The third major resistance level sits at $12.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.93.

Revlon Inc. (NYSE: REV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 477.26 million based on 54,254K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,079 M and income totals -206,900 K. The company made 479,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -67,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

