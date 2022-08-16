A major move is in the offing as Twilio Inc. (TWLO) market cap hits 15.77 billion

A new trading day began on August 15, 2022, with Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) stock priced at $86.08, up 0.64% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $88.60 and dropped to $85.52 before settling in for the closing price of $86.90. TWLO’s price has ranged from $77.14 to $373.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 59.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -63.00%. With a float of $171.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.35 million.

The firm has a total of 8510 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.25, operating margin of -31.69, and the pretax margin is -33.81.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Twilio Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 15, was worth 70,535. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 853 shares at a rate of $82.69, taking the stock ownership to the 160,358 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 06, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 1,454 for $90.21, making the entire transaction worth $131,165. This insider now owns 90,000 shares in total.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -33.43 while generating a return on equity of -9.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Twilio Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Twilio Inc., TWLO], we can find that recorded value of 5.47 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.04.

During the past 100 days, Twilio Inc.’s (TWLO) raw stochastic average was set at 10.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $89.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $167.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $88.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $90.27. The third major resistance level sits at $91.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $85.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $84.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $82.71.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.77 billion, the company has a total of 181,679K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,842 M while annual income is -949,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 943,350 K while its latest quarter income was -322,770 K.