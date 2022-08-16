ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) kicked off on August 15, 2022, at the price of $1.98, up 3.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.99 and dropped to $1.81 before settling in for the closing price of $1.91. Over the past 52 weeks, AEY has traded in a range of $1.05-$2.82.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 10.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 66.20%. With a float of $9.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.19 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 169 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.97, operating margin of -14.99, and the pretax margin is -10.55.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronics & Computer Distribution Industry. The insider ownership of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. is 27.74%, while institutional ownership is 3.50%.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -10.46 while generating a return on equity of -51.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s (AEY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39

Technical Analysis of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) saw its 5-day average volume 5.21 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s (AEY) raw stochastic average was set at 80.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 132.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3490, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4540. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.0433 in the near term. At $2.1067, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7467. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6833.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 19.29 million has total of 13,220K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 62,160 K in contrast with the sum of -6,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 23,760 K and last quarter income was -1,390 K.