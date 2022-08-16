AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on August 15, 2022, with AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) stock priced at $4.39, down -5.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.03 and dropped to $4.34 before settling in for the closing price of $5.00. AERC’s price has ranged from $1.76 to $117.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -153.80%. With a float of $7.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.88 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.03, operating margin of -1337.16, and the pretax margin is -1337.16.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. The insider ownership of AeroClean Technologies Inc. is 62.48%, while institutional ownership is 1.30%.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1285.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -153.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 14.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 121.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC)

The latest stats from [AeroClean Technologies Inc., AERC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 15.99 million was superior to 4.51 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

During the past 100 days, AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s (AERC) raw stochastic average was set at 13.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 232.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 263.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.39. The third major resistance level sits at $5.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.69.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 75.93 million, the company has a total of 15,409K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 620 K while annual income is -7,920 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10 K while its latest quarter income was -2,580 K.