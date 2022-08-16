Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Markets

A new trading day began on August 15, 2022, with AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) stock priced at $4.39, down -5.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.03 and dropped to $4.34 before settling in for the closing price of $5.00. AERC’s price has ranged from $1.76 to $117.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -153.80%. With a float of $7.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.88 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.03, operating margin of -1337.16, and the pretax margin is -1337.16.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. The insider ownership of AeroClean Technologies Inc. is 62.48%, while institutional ownership is 1.30%.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1285.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -153.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 14.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 121.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC)

The latest stats from [AeroClean Technologies Inc., AERC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 15.99 million was superior to 4.51 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s (AERC) raw stochastic average was set at 13.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 232.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 263.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.39. The third major resistance level sits at $5.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.69.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 75.93 million, the company has a total of 15,409K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 620 K while annual income is -7,920 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10 K while its latest quarter income was -2,580 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

BlackBerry Limited (BB) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 3.34 million

Shaun Noe -
BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.69, soaring 1.18% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Last month’s performance of 29.40% for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is certainly impressive

Sana Meer -
August 15, 2022, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) trading session started at the price of $41.90, that was 0.05% jump from the session...
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) to new highs

Steve Mayer -
On August 15, 2022, FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) opened at $5.20, higher 1.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW