Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

AFMD (Affimed N.V.) climbed 8.85 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

August 15, 2022, Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) trading session started at the price of $3.02, that was 8.85% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.36 and dropped to $3.02 before settling in for the closing price of $3.05. A 52-week range for AFMD has been $2.23 – $7.35.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 44.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 2.90%. With a float of $140.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.33 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 187 employees.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Affimed N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of Affimed N.V. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 60.90%.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -142.50 while generating a return on equity of -56.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affimed N.V. (AFMD)

Looking closely at Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD), its last 5-days average volume was 1.15 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Affimed N.V.’s (AFMD) raw stochastic average was set at 37.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.29. However, in the short run, Affimed N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.45. Second resistance stands at $3.57. The third major resistance level sits at $3.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.77.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Key Stats

There are 123,420K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 478.08 million. As of now, sales total 47,760 K while income totals -68,060 K. Its latest quarter income was 8,980 K while its last quarter net income were -18,700 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -9.26%

Shaun Noe -
Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.92, plunging -18.87% from the previous trading day....
Read more

7.38% volatility in Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
On August 15, 2022, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) opened at $1.49, lower -2.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) average volume reaches $5.06M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on August 15, 2022, with Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SENS) stock priced at $2.20, down -1.35% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW