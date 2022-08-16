AFMD (Affimed N.V.) climbed 8.85 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

August 15, 2022, Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) trading session started at the price of $3.02, that was 8.85% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.36 and dropped to $3.02 before settling in for the closing price of $3.05. A 52-week range for AFMD has been $2.23 – $7.35.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 44.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 2.90%. With a float of $140.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.33 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 187 employees.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Affimed N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of Affimed N.V. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 60.90%.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -142.50 while generating a return on equity of -56.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affimed N.V. (AFMD)

Looking closely at Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD), its last 5-days average volume was 1.15 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Affimed N.V.’s (AFMD) raw stochastic average was set at 37.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.29. However, in the short run, Affimed N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.45. Second resistance stands at $3.57. The third major resistance level sits at $3.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.77.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Key Stats

There are 123,420K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 478.08 million. As of now, sales total 47,760 K while income totals -68,060 K. Its latest quarter income was 8,980 K while its last quarter net income were -18,700 K.