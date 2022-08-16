Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

Markets

A new trading day began on August 15, 2022, with Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) stock priced at $0.1215, up 0.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.125 and dropped to $0.1193 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. ALNA’s price has ranged from $0.07 to $1.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 29.10%. With a float of $106.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.72 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 21 employees.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.15%, while institutional ownership is 8.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 32,666. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 40,328 shares at a rate of $0.81, taking the stock ownership to the 288,576 shares.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -234.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) saw its 5-day average volume 8.78 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 14.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ALNA) raw stochastic average was set at 14.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 157.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 214.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1430, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3665. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1250 in the near term. At $0.1279, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1307. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1193, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1165. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1136.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.84 million, the company has a total of 107,725K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -48,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -11,813 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

$12.46M in average volume shows that Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $62.99, plunging -3.02% from the previous trading...
Read more

Recent developments with Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.55 cents.

Sana Meer -
August 15, 2022, Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) trading session started at the price of $5.97, that was -6.29% drop from the session before....
Read more

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) posted a 9.88% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Steve Mayer -
On August 15, 2022, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) opened at $4.40, higher 5.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW