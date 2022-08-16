Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

A new trading day began on August 15, 2022, with Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) stock priced at $0.1215, up 0.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.125 and dropped to $0.1193 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. ALNA’s price has ranged from $0.07 to $1.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 29.10%. With a float of $106.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.72 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 21 employees.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.15%, while institutional ownership is 8.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 32,666. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 40,328 shares at a rate of $0.81, taking the stock ownership to the 288,576 shares.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -234.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) saw its 5-day average volume 8.78 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 14.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ALNA) raw stochastic average was set at 14.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 157.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 214.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1430, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3665. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1250 in the near term. At $0.1279, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1307. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1193, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1165. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1136.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.84 million, the company has a total of 107,725K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -48,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -11,813 K.