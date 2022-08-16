Search
Amyris Inc. (AMRS) kicked off at the price of $3.81: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On August 15, 2022, Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) opened at $3.79, higher 1.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.12 and dropped to $3.475 before settling in for the closing price of $3.77. Price fluctuations for AMRS have ranged from $1.47 to $16.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 38.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 50.80% at the time writing. With a float of $226.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $319.92 million.

The firm has a total of 980 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.77, operating margin of -48.31, and the pretax margin is -79.67.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Amyris Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 48.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 06, was worth 117,918. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 55,576 shares at a rate of $2.12, taking the stock ownership to the 492,701 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30, when Company’s CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER- SECRETARY sold 94,033 for $1.80, making the entire transaction worth $169,419. This insider now owns 63,333 shares in total.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -79.12 while generating a return on equity of -679.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Amyris Inc. (AMRS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Amyris Inc., AMRS], we can find that recorded value of 15.79 million was better than the volume posted last year of 6.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Amyris Inc.’s (AMRS) raw stochastic average was set at 63.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 176.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 158.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.45. The third major resistance level sits at $4.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.84.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Key Stats

There are currently 321,402K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 341,820 K according to its annual income of -270,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 57,710 K and its income totaled -107,310 K.

Trading Directions

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) 20 Days SMA touches 42.86%: The odds favor the bear

Steve Mayer -
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.15, soaring 11.78% from the previous...
Read more

Can Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s (SHIP) drop of -1.85% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
August 15, 2022, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) trading session started at the price of $0.72, that was -2.18% drop from the session...
Read more

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) plunged -4.16 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on August 15, 2022, with Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock priced at $37.24, down -4.16% from the previous...
Read more

