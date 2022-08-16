Search
admin
admin

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) soared 8.50 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Top Picks

On August 15, 2022, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) opened at $0.4471, higher 8.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4867 and dropped to $0.445 before settling in for the closing price of $0.44. Price fluctuations for AGTC have ranged from $0.35 to $3.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -59.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 18.80% at the time writing. With a float of $50.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.81 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 83 employees.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 34.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 6,250. In this transaction Chief Business Officer of this company sold 8,070 shares at a rate of $0.77, taking the stock ownership to the 55,883 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 3,994 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $3,376. This insider now owns 21,006 shares in total.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.43) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -11565.80 while generating a return on equity of -73.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 47.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.65 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s (AGTC) raw stochastic average was set at 13.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 158.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6183, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4291. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4961 in the near term. At $0.5123, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5378. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4544, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4289. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4127.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) Key Stats

There are currently 50,732K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 23.57 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 500 K according to its annual income of -57,830 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -14,294 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...

3.35% volatility in Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) last month: This is a red flag warning

-
Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.75, plunging -3.41% from the previous trading...
Read more

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) average volume reaches $746.38K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
August 15, 2022, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) trading session started at the price of $21.66, that was -11.24% drop from the session...
Read more

Investors must take note of Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NRGV) performance last week, which was 10.12%.

Shaun Noe -
On August 15, 2022, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) opened at $4.98, higher 7.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW