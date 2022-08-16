Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) soared 8.50 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On August 15, 2022, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) opened at $0.4471, higher 8.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4867 and dropped to $0.445 before settling in for the closing price of $0.44. Price fluctuations for AGTC have ranged from $0.35 to $3.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -59.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 18.80% at the time writing. With a float of $50.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.81 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 83 employees.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 34.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 6,250. In this transaction Chief Business Officer of this company sold 8,070 shares at a rate of $0.77, taking the stock ownership to the 55,883 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 3,994 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $3,376. This insider now owns 21,006 shares in total.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.43) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -11565.80 while generating a return on equity of -73.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 47.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.65 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s (AGTC) raw stochastic average was set at 13.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 158.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6183, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4291. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4961 in the near term. At $0.5123, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5378. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4544, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4289. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4127.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) Key Stats

There are currently 50,732K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 23.57 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 500 K according to its annual income of -57,830 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -14,294 K.