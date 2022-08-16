Search
Sana Meer

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) posted a 48.96% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Analyst Insights

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.59, soaring 10.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.03 and dropped to $2.50 before settling in for the closing price of $2.60. Within the past 52 weeks, AAOI’s price has moved between $1.48 and $8.86.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -4.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 24.70%. With a float of $26.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.61 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2534 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.59, operating margin of -26.83, and the pretax margin is -25.60.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is 8.80%, while institutional ownership is 32.30%.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.31) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -25.60 while generating a return on equity of -20.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.00% during the next five years compared to -25.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) Trading Performance Indicators

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI)

Looking closely at Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.5 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s (AAOI) raw stochastic average was set at 61.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.60. However, in the short run, Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.09. Second resistance stands at $3.33. The third major resistance level sits at $3.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.03.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 67.44 million based on 27,883K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 211,570 K and income totals -54,160 K. The company made 52,300 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -14,460 K in sales during its previous quarter.

