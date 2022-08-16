Search
Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) kicked off at the price of $1.41: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Analyst Insights

August 15, 2022, Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) trading session started at the price of $1.56, that was -12.42% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.64 and dropped to $1.40 before settling in for the closing price of $1.61. A 52-week range for ASTR has been $1.19 – $13.58.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 90.00%. With a float of $174.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $264.56 million.

The firm has a total of 324 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Astra Space Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Astra Space Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 40.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 09, was worth 134,260. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.34, taking the stock ownership to the 182,781 shares.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.25) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 60.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Astra Space Inc., ASTR], we can find that recorded value of 5.74 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Astra Space Inc.’s (ASTR) raw stochastic average was set at 6.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 147.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 102.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5496, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.5347. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5667. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7233. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2433. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0867.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Key Stats

There are 265,431K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 402.16 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -257,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,680 K while its last quarter net income were -82,300 K.

Sana Meer
134699

