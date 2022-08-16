Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.48 million

On August 15, 2022, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) opened at $1.06, higher 5.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.15 and dropped to $1.06 before settling in for the closing price of $1.08. Price fluctuations for ATOS have ranged from $0.84 to $4.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 91.10% at the time writing. With a float of $126.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4 employees.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 34.70%.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -24.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 91.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 35.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS)

Looking closely at Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.06 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s (ATOS) raw stochastic average was set at 41.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0469, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4027. However, in the short run, Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1733. Second resistance stands at $1.2067. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0267. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9933.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) Key Stats

There are currently 126,624K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 144.35 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -20,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -6,672 K.