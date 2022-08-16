Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 15.13% last month.

August 15, 2022, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) trading session started at the price of $26.55, that was 0.19% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.98 and dropped to $26.49 before settling in for the closing price of $26.74. A 52-week range for AXTA has been $21.44 – $34.12.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 1.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 120.90%. With a float of $219.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $221.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.65, operating margin of +11.41, and the pretax margin is +7.71.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04, was worth 49,280. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $24.64, taking the stock ownership to the 20,320 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 02, when Company’s SVP, Global Refinish sold 24,000 for $31.46, making the entire transaction worth $755,040. This insider now owns 27,337 shares in total.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.4) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +5.98 while generating a return on equity of 18.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.75% during the next five years compared to 48.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) saw its 5-day average volume 2.5 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s (AXTA) raw stochastic average was set at 75.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.02 in the near term. At $27.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.26. The third support level lies at $26.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Key Stats

There are 220,548K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.84 billion. As of now, sales total 4,416 M while income totals 263,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,235 M while its last quarter net income were 44,100 K.