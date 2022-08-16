BORR (Borr Drilling Limited) dropped -3.78 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on August 15, 2022, with Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) stock priced at $3.75, down -3.78% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.945 and dropped to $3.64 before settling in for the closing price of $3.97. BORR’s price has ranged from $1.12 to $6.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 30.10%. With a float of $83.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.81 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 517 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -22.50, operating margin of -36.49, and the pretax margin is -81.29.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry. The insider ownership of Borr Drilling Limited is 4.95%, while institutional ownership is 42.70%.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.35 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -78.68 while generating a return on equity of -19.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Borr Drilling Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.57 million, its volume of 1.89 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Borr Drilling Limited’s (BORR) raw stochastic average was set at 30.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.96 in the near term. At $4.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.35.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 522.62 million, the company has a total of 55,030K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 245,300 K while annual income is -193,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 82,000 K while its latest quarter income was -51,300 K.