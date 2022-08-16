Can Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AMPE) drop of -1.47% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) kicked off on August 15, 2022, at the price of $0.10, up 3.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.11 and dropped to $0.10 before settling in for the closing price of $0.10. Over the past 52 weeks, AMPE has traded in a range of $0.09-$1.83.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 6.80%. With a float of $209.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.09 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 21 workers is very important to gauge.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.64%, while institutional ownership is 20.70%.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -76.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AMPE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)

The latest stats from [Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., AMPE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 8.64 million was superior to 3.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AMPE) raw stochastic average was set at 2.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 191.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 144.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1631, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4939. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1123. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1176. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1232. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1014, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0958. The third support level lies at $0.0905 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 24.18 million has total of 226,287K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -17,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -2,070 K.