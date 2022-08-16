Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Can Denison Mines Corp.’s (DNN) drop of -5.65% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Company News

A new trading day began on August 15, 2022, with Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) stock priced at $1.19, down -3.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.19 and dropped to $1.15 before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. DNN’s price has ranged from $0.91 to $2.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 7.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 192.30%. With a float of $807.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $817.93 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 66 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -71.78, operating margin of -116.74, and the pretax margin is +87.23.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Denison Mines Corp. is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +94.89 while generating a return on equity of 6.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 192.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Denison Mines Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 51.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

The latest stats from [Denison Mines Corp., DNN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.25 million was inferior to 9.05 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Denison Mines Corp.’s (DNN) raw stochastic average was set at 28.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1143, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3755. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1900. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2100. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1300. The third support level lies at $1.1100 if the price breaches the second support level.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 961.14 million, the company has a total of 817,886K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 15,960 K while annual income is 15,140 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,330 K while its latest quarter income was -12,650 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) volume exceeds 4.4 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sana Meer -
Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.53, soaring 7.19% from the previous...
Read more

News Corporation (NWSA) volume exceeds 3.71 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Shaun Noe -
August 15, 2022, News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) trading session started at the price of $18.83, that was -1.81% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) 20 Days SMA touches 5.77%: The odds favor the bear

Steve Mayer -
On August 15, 2022, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) opened at $7.26, lower -2.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW