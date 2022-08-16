Can MEI Pharma Inc.’s (MEIP) hike of 9.89% in a week be considered a lucky break?

August 15, 2022, MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) trading session started at the price of $0.52, that was 6.21% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.58 and dropped to $0.515 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. A 52-week range for MEIP has been $0.41 – $3.55.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 29.10%. With a float of $132.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.06 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 76 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.49, operating margin of -272.90, and the pretax margin is -198.03.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MEI Pharma Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of MEI Pharma Inc. is 0.49%, while institutional ownership is 42.20%.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -198.06 while generating a return on equity of -84.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.10% during the next five years compared to 9.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP)

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) saw its 5-day average volume 1.11 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, MEI Pharma Inc.’s (MEIP) raw stochastic average was set at 11.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5554, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4828. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6002 in the near term. At $0.6226, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6652. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5352, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4926. The third support level lies at $0.4702 if the price breaches the second support level.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) Key Stats

There are 132,986K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 73.39 million. As of now, sales total 25,540 K while income totals -50,580 K. Its latest quarter income was 9,690 K while its last quarter net income were -8,730 K.