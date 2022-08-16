Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Can MEI Pharma Inc.’s (MEIP) hike of 9.89% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Analyst Insights

August 15, 2022, MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) trading session started at the price of $0.52, that was 6.21% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.58 and dropped to $0.515 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. A 52-week range for MEIP has been $0.41 – $3.55.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 29.10%. With a float of $132.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.06 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 76 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.49, operating margin of -272.90, and the pretax margin is -198.03.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MEI Pharma Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of MEI Pharma Inc. is 0.49%, while institutional ownership is 42.20%.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -198.06 while generating a return on equity of -84.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.10% during the next five years compared to 9.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP)

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) saw its 5-day average volume 1.11 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, MEI Pharma Inc.’s (MEIP) raw stochastic average was set at 11.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5554, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4828. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6002 in the near term. At $0.6226, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6652. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5352, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4926. The third support level lies at $0.4702 if the price breaches the second support level.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) Key Stats

There are 132,986K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 73.39 million. As of now, sales total 25,540 K while income totals -50,580 K. Its latest quarter income was 9,690 K while its last quarter net income were -8,730 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) 20 Days SMA touches 17.28%: The odds favor the bear

Shaun Noe -
ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.2945, plunging -6.72% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) kicked off at the price of $14.73: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Steve Mayer -
On August 15, 2022, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) opened at $14.69, lower -0.74% from the last session. During the day, the...
Read more

Infinera Corporation (INFN) plunged 0.00 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on August 15, 2022, with Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) stock priced at $5.58, down 0.00% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW