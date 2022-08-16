Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) volume exceeds 4.4 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.53, soaring 7.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.64 and dropped to $1.52 before settling in for the closing price of $1.53. Within the past 52 weeks, CENN’s price has moved between $1.05 and $14.17.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -38.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 99.00%. With a float of $161.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.09 million.

The firm has a total of 260 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.73, operating margin of -191.89, and the pretax margin is -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 38.29%, while institutional ownership is 6.50%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 10.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 49.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cenntro Electric Group Limited, CENN], we can find that recorded value of 4.1 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 18.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6866, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3787. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6800. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7200. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4800. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4400.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 425.65 million based on 261,256K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,580 K and income totals -16,420 K.

