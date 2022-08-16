Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On August 15, 2022, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) opened at $2.44, lower -0.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.48 and dropped to $2.41 before settling in for the closing price of $2.48. Price fluctuations for CIG have ranged from $1.57 to $2.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 12.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.80% at the time writing. With a float of $1.72 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.20 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5025 employees.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 19.00%.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by $0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by 0.00% during the next five years compared to 50.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.48 and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) saw its 5-day average volume 3.61 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s (CIG) raw stochastic average was set at 81.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.50 in the near term. At $2.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.38. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.36.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Key Stats

There are currently 2,201,371K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.08 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,235 M according to its annual income of 695,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,502 M and its income totaled 278,520 K.