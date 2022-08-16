CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) kicked off at the price of $1.73: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) kicked off on August 15, 2022, at the price of $1.68, up 3.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.758 and dropped to $1.67 before settling in for the closing price of $1.67. Over the past 52 weeks, CTMX has traded in a range of $1.19-$7.53.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 35.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -82.90%. With a float of $65.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.54 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 174 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.61, operating margin of -120.42, and the pretax margin is -120.17.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 88.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 20, was worth 10,612. In this transaction EVP, Chief Development Officer of this company sold 7,463 shares at a rate of $1.42, taking the stock ownership to the 62,690 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 20, when Company’s Chief Business Officer sold 4,206 for $1.42, making the entire transaction worth $5,982. This insider now owns 30,725 shares in total.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.36) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -120.17 while generating a return on equity of -120.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 4.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s (CTMX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)

Looking closely at CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.1 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s (CTMX) raw stochastic average was set at 29.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6270, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4090. However, in the short run, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7687. Second resistance stands at $1.8073. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6807, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6313. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.5927.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 104.53 million has total of 65,950K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 69,570 K in contrast with the sum of -83,610 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 18,170 K and last quarter income was -24,180 K.