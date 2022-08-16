Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) kicked off at the price of $1.73: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Analyst Insights

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) kicked off on August 15, 2022, at the price of $1.68, up 3.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.758 and dropped to $1.67 before settling in for the closing price of $1.67. Over the past 52 weeks, CTMX has traded in a range of $1.19-$7.53.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 35.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -82.90%. With a float of $65.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.54 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 174 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.61, operating margin of -120.42, and the pretax margin is -120.17.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 88.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 20, was worth 10,612. In this transaction EVP, Chief Development Officer of this company sold 7,463 shares at a rate of $1.42, taking the stock ownership to the 62,690 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 20, when Company’s Chief Business Officer sold 4,206 for $1.42, making the entire transaction worth $5,982. This insider now owns 30,725 shares in total.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.36) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -120.17 while generating a return on equity of -120.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 4.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s (CTMX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)

Looking closely at CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.1 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s (CTMX) raw stochastic average was set at 29.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6270, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4090. However, in the short run, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7687. Second resistance stands at $1.8073. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6807, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6313. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.5927.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 104.53 million has total of 65,950K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 69,570 K in contrast with the sum of -83,610 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 18,170 K and last quarter income was -24,180 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Now that The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s volume has hit 2.82 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Sana Meer -
The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: HNST) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.93, soaring 11.70% from...
Read more

A look at QUALCOMM Incorporated’s (QCOM) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
August 15, 2022, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) trading session started at the price of $150.32, that was 0.56% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of The Coca-Cola Company (KO) volume hitting the figure of 9.86 million.

Shaun Noe -
On August 15, 2022, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) opened at $63.64, higher 1.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW