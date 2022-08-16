DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 17.24% last month.

August 15, 2022, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) trading session started at the price of $1.40, that was 8.80% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.49 and dropped to $1.33 before settling in for the closing price of $1.25. A 52-week range for DOYU has been $1.11 – $4.56.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 63.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -221.60%. With a float of $317.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $320.65 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2155 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.89, operating margin of -7.95, and the pretax margin is -6.60.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -6.35 while generating a return on equity of -8.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -221.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.31% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

The latest stats from [DouYu International Holdings Limited, DOYU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.06 million was inferior to 2.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, DouYu International Holdings Limited’s (DOYU) raw stochastic average was set at 18.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2210, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9942. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4567. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5533. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2333. The third support level lies at $1.1367 if the price breaches the second support level.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Key Stats

There are 317,484K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 411.05 million. As of now, sales total 1,438 M while income totals -91,310 K. Its latest quarter income was 283,260 K while its last quarter net income were -13,700 K.