Dow Inc. (DOW) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 5.99 million

August 15, 2022, Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) trading session started at the price of $55.48, that was -1.05% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.50 and dropped to $54.86 before settling in for the closing price of $55.93. A 52-week range for DOW has been $48.27 – $71.86.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 411.70%. With a float of $717.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $725.70 million.

The firm has a total of 35700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.90, operating margin of +14.35, and the pretax margin is +14.82.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dow Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Dow Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 68.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 20,962. In this transaction Director of this company bought 400 shares at a rate of $52.41, taking the stock ownership to the 1,175 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s President and CFO sold 104,101 for $68.70, making the entire transaction worth $7,151,530. This insider now owns 114,206 shares in total.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.14) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +11.42 while generating a return on equity of 41.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 411.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.26% during the next five years compared to 7.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dow Inc. (DOW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.93, a number that is poised to hit 1.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dow Inc. (DOW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dow Inc., DOW], we can find that recorded value of 5.16 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

During the past 100 days, Dow Inc.’s (DOW) raw stochastic average was set at 29.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $55.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.87. The third major resistance level sits at $56.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $54.33.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) Key Stats

There are 718,167K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 39.27 billion. As of now, sales total 54,968 M while income totals 6,311 M. Its latest quarter income was 15,664 M while its last quarter net income were 1,661 M.