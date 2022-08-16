eBay Inc. (EBAY) plunged -1.54 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $49.17, plunging -1.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.24 and dropped to $48.195 before settling in for the closing price of $49.44. Within the past 52 weeks, EBAY’s price has moved between $40.52 and $81.19.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 2.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -89.00%. With a float of $544.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $556.00 million.

In an organization with 10800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.66, operating margin of +28.85, and the pretax margin is +3.80.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of eBay Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 594,768. In this transaction VP, Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 12,107 shares at a rate of $49.13, taking the stock ownership to the 7,122 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 3,633 for $47.95, making the entire transaction worth $174,217. This insider now owns 14,929 shares in total.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.03) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.40 while generating a return on equity of 3.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -89.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.92% during the next five years compared to -43.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) Trading Performance Indicators

eBay Inc. (EBAY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 57.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of eBay Inc. (EBAY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.42 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.44.

During the past 100 days, eBay Inc.’s (EBAY) raw stochastic average was set at 41.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.05. However, in the short run, eBay Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $49.22. Second resistance stands at $49.75. The third major resistance level sits at $50.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.12.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 26.27 billion based on 549,368K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,420 M and income totals 13,608 M. The company made 2,422 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -531,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.