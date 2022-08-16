Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is 27.27% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.70, soaring 9.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.87 and dropped to $1.68 before settling in for the closing price of $1.69. Within the past 52 weeks, SOLO’s price has moved between $1.22 and $4.10.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 65.80%. With a float of $107.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.45 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 216 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -308.71, operating margin of -2893.97, and the pretax margin is -1967.18.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is 9.61%, while institutional ownership is 13.30%.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -1967.22 while generating a return on equity of -22.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 34.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 70.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

The latest stats from [Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., SOLO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.33 million was inferior to 1.69 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s (SOLO) raw stochastic average was set at 51.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4588, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0817. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.9200. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9900. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6100. The third support level lies at $1.5400 if the price breaches the second support level.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 212.92 million based on 118,611K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,100 K and income totals -41,330 K. The company made 1,040 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -17,830 K in sales during its previous quarter.