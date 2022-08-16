Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -62.90% last month.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) kicked off on August 15, 2022, at the price of $2.66, up 3.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.81 and dropped to $2.61 before settling in for the closing price of $2.69. Over the past 52 weeks, FFIE has traded in a range of $1.65-$11.68.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -276.80%.

In an organization with 745 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is 61.21%, while institutional ownership is 27.10%.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.51 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by -$0.33. This company achieved a return on equity of -129.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s (FFIE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.3 million. That was better than the volume of 7.01 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s (FFIE) raw stochastic average was set at 18.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 149.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 175.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.59. However, in the short run, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.86. Second resistance stands at $2.94. The third major resistance level sits at $3.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.54. The third support level lies at $2.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 796.35 million has total of 302,276K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -516,510 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -153,098 K.