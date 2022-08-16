Genprex Inc. (GNPX) last year’s performance of -24.28% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.91, soaring 18.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.16 and dropped to $1.79 before settling in for the closing price of $1.77. Within the past 52 weeks, GNPX’s price has moved between $1.17 and $3.62.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 17.60%. With a float of $47.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.88 million.

The firm has a total of 17 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Genprex Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 10.00%.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.12) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -54.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Genprex Inc. (GNPX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Genprex Inc., GNPX], we can find that recorded value of 0.4 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Genprex Inc.’s (GNPX) raw stochastic average was set at 72.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4300, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7800. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.2400. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.3800. The third major resistance level sits at $2.6100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6400. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.5000.

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 84.77 million based on 47,898K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -19,600 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,722 K in sales during its previous quarter.