Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 3.9 million

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) kicked off on August 15, 2022, at the price of $4.37, down -3.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.37 and dropped to $4.19 before settling in for the closing price of $4.41. Over the past 52 weeks, GNW has traded in a range of $3.29-$4.61.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -1.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 26.00%. With a float of $496.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $509.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of Genworth Financial Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 78.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 425,400. In this transaction President and CEO; Director of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $4.25, taking the stock ownership to the 3,839,625 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s President and CEO; Director sold 100,000 for $3.95, making the entire transaction worth $394,700. This insider now owns 3,939,625 shares in total.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.24) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +11.20 while generating a return on equity of 5.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 40.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Genworth Financial Inc.’s (GNW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.54 million, its volume of 3.59 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Genworth Financial Inc.’s (GNW) raw stochastic average was set at 83.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.36 in the near term. At $4.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.00.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.14 billion has total of 503,716K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,832 M in contrast with the sum of 904,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,881 M and last quarter income was 181,000 K.