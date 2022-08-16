Search
Shaun Noe

GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 45.91%

Company News

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.67, soaring 41.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.70 and dropped to $1.67 before settling in for the closing price of $1.64. Within the past 52 weeks, GIGM’s price has moved between $1.47 and $3.34.

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -9.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -164.90%. With a float of $6.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.05 million.

In an organization with 123 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.95, operating margin of -72.36, and the pretax margin is -62.36.

GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of GigaMedia Limited is 45.56%, while institutional ownership is 4.30%.

GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -62.36 while generating a return on equity of -6.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -164.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 10.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) Trading Performance Indicators

GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 13.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36

Technical Analysis of GigaMedia Limited (GIGM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.71 million. That was better than the volume of 0.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, GigaMedia Limited’s (GIGM) raw stochastic average was set at 69.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 147.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5900, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9200. However, in the short run, GigaMedia Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.7900. Second resistance stands at $3.2600. The third major resistance level sits at $3.8200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2000. The third support level lies at $0.7300 if the price breaches the second support level.

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 25.75 million based on 11,050K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,490 K and income totals -3,430 K. The company made 1,360 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,130 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Newsletter

 

134699

