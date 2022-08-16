Search
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) 20 Days SMA touches 14.61%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on August 15, 2022, with Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) stock priced at $3.74, down -3.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.855 and dropped to $3.47 before settling in for the closing price of $3.63. DNA’s price has ranged from $2.09 to $15.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 93.10%. With a float of $743.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.61 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 641 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.93, operating margin of -582.43, and the pretax margin is -585.69.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 80.10%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.3 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -583.12 while generating a return on equity of -243.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA)

Looking closely at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA), its last 5-days average volume was 55.27 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 20.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s (DNA) raw stochastic average was set at 49.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 110.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.57. However, in the short run, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.74. Second resistance stands at $3.99. The third major resistance level sits at $4.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.22. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.97.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.88 billion, the company has a total of 1,776,637K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 313,840 K while annual income is -1,830 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 168,410 K while its latest quarter income was -590,510 K.

