Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) plunged -2.08 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On August 15, 2022, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) opened at $3.81, lower -2.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.92 and dropped to $3.70 before settling in for the closing price of $3.85. Price fluctuations for GRAB have ranged from $2.26 to $17.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -32.20% at the time writing. With a float of $2.77 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.85 billion.

In an organization with 8834 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -58.52, operating margin of -229.33, and the pretax margin is -525.04.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Grab Holdings Limited is 28.01%, while institutional ownership is 45.50%.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -510.96 while generating a return on equity of -85.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -12.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 20.45 million. That was inferior than the volume of 25.67 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) raw stochastic average was set at 86.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Grab Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.89. Second resistance stands at $4.02. The third major resistance level sits at $4.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.45.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Key Stats

There are currently 3,741,980K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 675,000 K according to its annual income of -3,449 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 228,000 K and its income totaled -435,000 K.