Search
admin
admin

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) plunged -2.08 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Top Picks

On August 15, 2022, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) opened at $3.81, lower -2.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.92 and dropped to $3.70 before settling in for the closing price of $3.85. Price fluctuations for GRAB have ranged from $2.26 to $17.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -32.20% at the time writing. With a float of $2.77 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.85 billion.

In an organization with 8834 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -58.52, operating margin of -229.33, and the pretax margin is -525.04.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Grab Holdings Limited is 28.01%, while institutional ownership is 45.50%.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -510.96 while generating a return on equity of -85.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -12.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 20.45 million. That was inferior than the volume of 25.67 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) raw stochastic average was set at 86.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Grab Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.89. Second resistance stands at $4.02. The third major resistance level sits at $4.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.45.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Key Stats

There are currently 3,741,980K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 675,000 K according to its annual income of -3,449 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 228,000 K and its income totaled -435,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...

Recent developments with Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.97 cents.

Shaun Noe -
Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.26, soaring 16.94% from the previous...
Read more

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) posted a 1.43% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
August 15, 2022, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) trading session started at the price of $39.32, that was 0.46% jump from the session before....
Read more

Energy Transfer LP (ET) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 25,945 M

-
On August 15, 2022, Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) opened at $11.39, lower -0.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW