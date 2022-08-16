Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) 20 Days SMA touches 42.86%: The odds favor the bear

Markets

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.15, soaring 11.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.89 and dropped to $4.12 before settling in for the closing price of $4.16. Within the past 52 weeks, GREE’s price has moved between $2.40 and $60.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -288.90%. With a float of $13.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.06 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 467 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.78, operating margin of +31.47, and the pretax margin is -41.08.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 21.30%.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -42.07 while generating a return on equity of -36.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -288.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) Trading Performance Indicators

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.56 million, its volume of 0.59 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s (GREE) raw stochastic average was set at 21.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.99 in the near term. At $5.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.78. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.45.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 184.65 million based on 13,392K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 107,280 K and income totals -44,480 K. The company made 37,660 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -430 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Newsletter

 

134699

129712

134709

134710
134711
134712

134713

134702

134703

134704
134705
134706

