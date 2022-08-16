Halliburton Company (HAL) is expecting -21.14% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) kicked off on August 15, 2022, at the price of $28.35, down -3.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.635 and dropped to $27.81 before settling in for the closing price of $29.55. Over the past 52 weeks, HAL has traded in a range of $17.82-$43.99.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 148.90%. With a float of $903.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $904.00 million.

The firm has a total of 40000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.18, operating margin of +11.85, and the pretax margin is +8.19.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Halliburton Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 82.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 854,600. In this transaction Pres., Eastern Hemisphere of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $42.73, taking the stock ownership to the 310,014 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s EVP Administration & CHRO sold 10,000 for $40.95, making the entire transaction worth $409,500. This insider now owns 273,342 shares in total.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.45) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +9.53 while generating a return on equity of 24.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 148.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 52.15% during the next five years compared to 17.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Halliburton Company’s (HAL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 62.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Halliburton Company (HAL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Halliburton Company, HAL], we can find that recorded value of 7.92 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 12.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.23.

During the past 100 days, Halliburton Company’s (HAL) raw stochastic average was set at 12.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.13. The third major resistance level sits at $29.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.15.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 25.84 billion has total of 906,944K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,295 M in contrast with the sum of 1,457 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,074 M and last quarter income was 109,000 K.