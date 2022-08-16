Search
Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -9.26%

Company News

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.92, plunging -18.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.92 and dropped to $2.285 before settling in for the closing price of $3.02. Within the past 52 weeks, HLGN’s price has moved between $1.75 and $16.35.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 88.50%. With a float of $141.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.03 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 150 employees.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Renewable industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Heliogen Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 45.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 429,649. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 161,723 shares at a rate of $2.66, taking the stock ownership to the 804,210 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 411,897 for $2.85, making the entire transaction worth $1,174,236. This insider now owns 810,468 shares in total.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 51.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Heliogen Inc. (HLGN)

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.64 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Heliogen Inc.’s (HLGN) raw stochastic average was set at 15.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 148.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 144.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.82 in the near term. At $3.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.92. The third support level lies at $1.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 405.06 million based on 189,127K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,800 K and income totals -142,190 K. The company made 3,540 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -58,970 K in sales during its previous quarter.

