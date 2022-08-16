ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 5.78%

On August 15, 2022, ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) opened at $22.37, higher 0.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.64 and dropped to $22.31 before settling in for the closing price of $22.35. Price fluctuations for IBN have ranged from $16.36 to $22.35 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 9.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 32.10% at the time writing. With a float of $3.39 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.48 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 97488 workers is very important to gauge.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ICICI Bank Limited is 62.40%, while institutional ownership is 18.70%.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.23) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +15.96 while generating a return on equity of 14.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.50% during the next five years compared to 17.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ICICI Bank Limited (IBN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.99, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

The latest stats from [ICICI Bank Limited, IBN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 10.11 million was superior to 9.84 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, ICICI Bank Limited’s (IBN) raw stochastic average was set at 97.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.81. The third major resistance level sits at $22.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.15. The third support level lies at $22.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Key Stats

There are currently 3,477,575K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 75.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 21,110 M according to its annual income of 3,365 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,098 M and its income totaled 959,990 K.