IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) volume exceeds 2.27 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $14.08, plunging -34.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.23 and dropped to $9.50 before settling in for the closing price of $15.65. Within the past 52 weeks, IDYA’s price has moved between $8.14 and $28.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1.20%. With a float of $36.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.59 million.

In an organization with 87 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.83, operating margin of -179.91, and the pretax margin is -178.10.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 6.51%, while institutional ownership is 90.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 04, was worth 39,545. In this transaction SVP, Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $26.36, taking the stock ownership to the 78,789 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s SVP, Chief Scientific Officer sold 11,384 for $27.42, making the entire transaction worth $312,093. This insider now owns 78,789 shares in total.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.41) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -178.10 while generating a return on equity of -19.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Trading Performance Indicators

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.67 million. That was better than the volume of 0.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.34.

During the past 100 days, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s (IDYA) raw stochastic average was set at 25.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 183.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.48. However, in the short run, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.12. Second resistance stands at $16.04. The third major resistance level sits at $17.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.66.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 375.77 million based on 38,640K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 27,940 K and income totals -49,760 K. The company made 11,360 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -14,010 K in sales during its previous quarter.