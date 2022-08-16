Search
admin
admin

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) volume exceeds 2.27 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Top Picks

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $14.08, plunging -34.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.23 and dropped to $9.50 before settling in for the closing price of $15.65. Within the past 52 weeks, IDYA’s price has moved between $8.14 and $28.00.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1.20%. With a float of $36.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.59 million.

In an organization with 87 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.83, operating margin of -179.91, and the pretax margin is -178.10.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 6.51%, while institutional ownership is 90.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 04, was worth 39,545. In this transaction SVP, Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $26.36, taking the stock ownership to the 78,789 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s SVP, Chief Scientific Officer sold 11,384 for $27.42, making the entire transaction worth $312,093. This insider now owns 78,789 shares in total.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.41) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -178.10 while generating a return on equity of -19.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Trading Performance Indicators

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.67 million. That was better than the volume of 0.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.34.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s (IDYA) raw stochastic average was set at 25.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 183.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.48. However, in the short run, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.12. Second resistance stands at $16.04. The third major resistance level sits at $17.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.66.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 375.77 million based on 38,640K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 27,940 K and income totals -49,760 K. The company made 11,360 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -14,010 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) with a beta value of 3.84 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sana Meer -
PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.61, plunging -23.78% from the previous trading...
Read more

Now that Vacasa Inc.’s volume has hit 8.09 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

-
August 15, 2022, Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) trading session started at the price of $4.76, that was 9.15% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

A look at Regions Financial Corporation’s (RF) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
On August 15, 2022, Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) opened at $22.70, lower -0.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW