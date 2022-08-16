Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Investors finally get a glimpse of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) volume hitting the figure of 4.01 million.

A new trading day began on August 15, 2022, with Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) stock priced at $0.9196, up 4.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.97 and dropped to $0.915 before settling in for the closing price of $0.93. ARDX’s price has ranged from $0.49 to $1.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -44.20%. With a float of $140.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.54 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 86 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.27, operating margin of -1528.63, and the pretax margin is -1566.42.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ardelyx Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 26.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 26, was worth 3,476. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 5,188 shares at a rate of $0.67, taking the stock ownership to the 319,127 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 43,920 for $0.65, making the entire transaction worth $28,574. This insider now owns 289,593 shares in total.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1566.46 while generating a return on equity of -151.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ardelyx Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 27.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) saw its 5-day average volume 2.33 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Ardelyx Inc.’s (ARDX) raw stochastic average was set at 53.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6868, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8865. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9883 in the near term. At $1.0067, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8967. The third support level lies at $0.8783 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 144.40 million, the company has a total of 154,636K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,100 K while annual income is -158,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,530 K while its latest quarter income was -26,940 K.

Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

