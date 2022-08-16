Search
Shaun Noe
Investors finally get a glimpse of Dave Inc. (DAVE) volume hitting the figure of 9.95 million.

Company News

August 15, 2022, Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) trading session started at the price of $0.6701, that was -11.56% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.678 and dropped to $0.59 before settling in for the closing price of $0.67. A 52-week range for DAVE has been $0.54 – $15.35.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -187.40%. With a float of $194.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $371.99 million.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dave Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Dave Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 14.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 267,608. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 361,633 shares at a rate of $0.74, taking the stock ownership to the 96,055,844 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,380,045 for $0.76, making the entire transaction worth $1,050,214. This insider now owns 96,417,477 shares in total.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -187.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dave Inc. (DAVE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dave Inc. (DAVE)

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) saw its 5-day average volume 11.72 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Dave Inc.’s (DAVE) raw stochastic average was set at 0.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 170.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 133.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8175, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.6179. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6487 in the near term. At $0.7073, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7367. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5607, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5313. The third support level lies at $0.4727 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) Key Stats

There are 371,990K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 283.94 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -5,270 K. Its latest quarter income was 42,550 K while its last quarter net income were -34,840 K.

