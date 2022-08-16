Investors finally get a glimpse of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) volume hitting the figure of 1.73 million.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) kicked off on August 15, 2022, at the price of $42.64, up 3.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.26 and dropped to $42.52 before settling in for the closing price of $42.71. Over the past 52 weeks, EXAS has traded in a range of $35.34-$108.99.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 77.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 36.20%. With a float of $175.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.36 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6420 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.66, operating margin of -41.27, and the pretax margin is -47.68.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Exact Sciences Corporation is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 93.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05, was worth 46,366. In this transaction Gen. Mgr., Precision Oncology of this company sold 984 shares at a rate of $47.12, taking the stock ownership to the 4,596 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 26, when Company’s Director sold 4,608 for $45.14, making the entire transaction worth $208,005. This insider now owns 60,318 shares in total.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.07) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -33.71 while generating a return on equity of -19.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Exact Sciences Corporation’s (EXAS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.23, a number that is poised to hit -1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

The latest stats from [Exact Sciences Corporation, EXAS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.79 million was superior to 2.13 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.59.

During the past 100 days, Exact Sciences Corporation’s (EXAS) raw stochastic average was set at 21.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $44.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $45.41. The third major resistance level sits at $46.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.93. The third support level lies at $41.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.76 billion has total of 176,960K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,767 M in contrast with the sum of -595,630 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 521,640 K and last quarter income was -166,060 K.