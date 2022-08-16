Investors finally get a glimpse of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) volume hitting the figure of 3.55 million.

On August 15, 2022, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) opened at $10.75, higher 0.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.83 and dropped to $10.67 before settling in for the closing price of $10.77. Price fluctuations for NYCB have ranged from $8.50 to $14.33 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 0.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 37.40% at the time writing. With a float of $458.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $465.81 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2815 workers is very important to gauge.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 64.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10, was worth 480,162. In this transaction Director of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $13.72, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.32) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +33.81 while generating a return on equity of 8.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

The latest stats from [New York Community Bancorp Inc., NYCB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.79 million was inferior to 7.36 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NYCB) raw stochastic average was set at 85.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.93. The third major resistance level sits at $11.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.61. The third support level lies at $10.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Key Stats

There are currently 466,149K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.98 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,750 M according to its annual income of 596,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 491,000 K and its income totaled 171,000 K.