Investors must take note of Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NRGV) performance last week, which was 10.12%.

On August 15, 2022, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) opened at $4.98, higher 7.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.56 and dropped to $4.845 before settling in for the closing price of $5.04. Price fluctuations for NRGV have ranged from $3.97 to $22.10 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $102.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.78 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 73 workers is very important to gauge.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is 7.20%, while institutional ownership is 33.40%.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0.3. This company achieved a return on equity of -2.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 44.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

The latest stats from [Energy Vault Holdings Inc., NRGV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.05 million was superior to 0.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NRGV) raw stochastic average was set at 8.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 123.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.00. The third major resistance level sits at $6.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.57. The third support level lies at $4.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Key Stats

There are currently 137,043K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 742.61 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -3,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 42,880 K and its income totaled -20,080 K.