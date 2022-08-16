Investors must take note of HUYA Inc.’s (HUYA) performance last week, which was 14.56%.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) kicked off on August 15, 2022, at the price of $3.46, up 4.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.65 and dropped to $3.46 before settling in for the closing price of $3.45. Over the past 52 weeks, HUYA has traded in a range of $3.04-$11.75.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 70.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -35.00%. With a float of $87.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $238.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2067 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.10, operating margin of -2.69, and the pretax margin is +2.29.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +5.14 while generating a return on equity of 5.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.74% during the next five years compared to 22.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at HUYA Inc.’s (HUYA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HUYA Inc. (HUYA)

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.12 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, HUYA Inc.’s (HUYA) raw stochastic average was set at 19.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.69 in the near term. At $3.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.39. The third support level lies at $3.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 829.99 million has total of 238,070K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,781 M in contrast with the sum of 91,570 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 388,770 K and last quarter income was -520 K.