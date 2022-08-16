Search
Sana Meer
iQIYI Inc. (IQ) last year’s performance of -57.34% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) kicked off on August 15, 2022, at the price of $3.91, up 3.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.07 and dropped to $3.85 before settling in for the closing price of $3.92. Over the past 52 weeks, IQ has traded in a range of $1.86-$10.61.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 18.40%. With a float of $308.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $815.18 million.

The firm has a total of 5856 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of iQIYI Inc. is 0.29%, while institutional ownership is 55.20%.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by $0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.69% during the next five years compared to 7.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at iQIYI Inc.’s (IQ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of iQIYI Inc. (IQ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [iQIYI Inc., IQ], we can find that recorded value of 7.72 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 17.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, iQIYI Inc.’s (IQ) raw stochastic average was set at 48.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.21. The third major resistance level sits at $4.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.68.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.20 billion has total of 799,822K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,795 M in contrast with the sum of -968,140 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,147 M and last quarter income was 26,650 K.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) posted a 48.96% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.59, soaring 10.00% from the previous trading...
Read more

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,450 M

Sana Meer -
August 15, 2022, Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) trading session started at the price of $39.625, that was -1.98% drop from the...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) market cap hits 9.87 billion

Steve Mayer -
On August 15, 2022, Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) opened at $27.46, lower -0.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

