Last month’s performance of 14.30% for Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) is certainly impressive

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.11, soaring 12.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.44 and dropped to $2.92 before settling in for the closing price of $3.20. Within the past 52 weeks, SNTG’s price has moved between $2.25 and $36.80.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -181.20%. With a float of $5.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 23 workers is very important to gauge.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sentage Holdings Inc. is 62.36%, while institutional ownership is 0.90%.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -48.32 while generating a return on equity of -12.37.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -181.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 44.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 22.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG)

The latest stats from [Sentage Holdings Inc., SNTG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.47 million was superior to 89119.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Sentage Holdings Inc.’s (SNTG) raw stochastic average was set at 35.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 138.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 108.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.17. The third major resistance level sits at $5.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.13. The third support level lies at $1.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 51.08 million based on 2,800K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,260 K and income totals -1,090 K.