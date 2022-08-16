Search
Last month’s performance of -18.70% for SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) is certainly impressive

Company News

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.38, plunging -6.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.46 and dropped to $4.11 before settling in for the closing price of $4.43. Within the past 52 weeks, SLGC’s price has moved between $3.92 and $14.72.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -64.80%. With a float of $157.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.05 million.

In an organization with 320 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.00, operating margin of -89.80, and the pretax margin is -107.25.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SomaLogic Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 66.40%.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -107.25 while generating a return on equity of -28.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -64.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) Trading Performance Indicators

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 24.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.42 million. That was better than the volume of 1.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, SomaLogic Inc.’s (SLGC) raw stochastic average was set at 4.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.06. However, in the short run, SomaLogic Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.36. Second resistance stands at $4.58. The third major resistance level sits at $4.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.88. The third support level lies at $3.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 749.47 million based on 182,291K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 81,630 K and income totals -87,550 K. The company made 22,980 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,980 K in sales during its previous quarter.

