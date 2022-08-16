Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Last month’s performance of 48.29% for FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) is certainly impressive

Company News

A new trading day began on August 15, 2022, with FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) stock priced at $5.31, down -3.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.34 and dropped to $5.05 before settling in for the closing price of $5.40. FTCI’s price has ranged from $2.12 to $11.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -435.30%. With a float of $38.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.32 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 223 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.03, operating margin of -46.87, and the pretax margin is -39.34.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of FTC Solar Inc. is 35.00%, while institutional ownership is 24.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 45,316. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 8,648 shares at a rate of $5.24, taking the stock ownership to the 244,843 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 84,000 for $5.30, making the entire transaction worth $445,200. This insider now owns 18,997,357 shares in total.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.2 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -39.40 while generating a return on equity of -141.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -435.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are FTC Solar Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI)

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.3 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, FTC Solar Inc.’s (FTCI) raw stochastic average was set at 68.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 129.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.34 in the near term. At $5.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.90. The third support level lies at $4.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 494.04 million, the company has a total of 101,775K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 270,530 K while annual income is -106,590 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 49,550 K while its latest quarter income was -27,790 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Investors finally get a glimpse of Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) volume hitting the figure of 1.01 million.

Shaun Noe -
Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.792, soaring 10.40% from the previous trading...
Read more

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) volume exceeds 4.3 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sana Meer -
August 15, 2022, DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) trading session started at the price of $7.69, that was 2.55% jump from the session before....
Read more

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) volume exceeds 8.92 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Shaun Noe -
On August 15, 2022, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) opened at $19.245, lower -2.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW