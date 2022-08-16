Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 31.19% last month.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.34, soaring 10.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.52 and dropped to $1.3117 before settling in for the closing price of $1.29. Within the past 52 weeks, LPTX’s price has moved between $0.92 and $4.17.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 25.40%. With a float of $70.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 36 employees.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Leap Therapeutics Inc. is 10.38%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -2705.80 while generating a return on equity of -52.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.49% during the next five years compared to 29.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 115.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.85 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s (LPTX) raw stochastic average was set at 49.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1396, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8289. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5294 in the near term. At $1.6289, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7377. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3211, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2123. The third support level lies at $1.1128 if the price breaches the second support level.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 127.26 million based on 88,318K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,500 K and income totals -40,590 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,380 K in sales during its previous quarter.