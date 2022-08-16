Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) to new highs

On August 15, 2022, FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) opened at $5.20, higher 1.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.50 and dropped to $5.02 before settling in for the closing price of $5.11. Price fluctuations for FCEL have ranged from $2.87 to $11.63 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -8.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 25.20% at the time writing.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 382 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -15.25, operating margin of -86.05, and the pretax margin is -145.18.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of FuelCell Energy Inc. is 3.43%, while institutional ownership is 43.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 24, was worth 55,440. In this transaction EVP, CFO & Treasurer of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $9.24, taking the stock ownership to the 22,761 shares.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -145.23 while generating a return on equity of -21.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 57.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL)

Looking closely at FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL), its last 5-days average volume was 18.38 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 18.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, FuelCell Energy Inc.’s (FCEL) raw stochastic average was set at 55.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.38. However, in the short run, FuelCell Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.44. Second resistance stands at $5.71. The third major resistance level sits at $5.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.48.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) Key Stats

There are currently 386,609K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.87 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 69,590 K according to its annual income of -101,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 16,380 K and its income totaled -30,220 K.