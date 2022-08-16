Search
Sana Meer

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) to new highs

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.11, soaring 23.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.50 and dropped to $1.025 before settling in for the closing price of $1.03. Within the past 52 weeks, HYRE’s price has moved between $0.56 and $12.63.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 133.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -45.10%. With a float of $18.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.75 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 76 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.36, operating margin of -78.33, and the pretax margin is -72.67.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Rental & Leasing Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of HyreCar Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 67.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 22, was worth 1,395,838. In this transaction Chief Business-Dev. Officer of this company sold 79,174 shares at a rate of $17.63, taking the stock ownership to the 444,885 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 22, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 79,174 for $17.63, making the entire transaction worth $1,395,838. This insider now owns 468,185 shares in total.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.24) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -72.67 while generating a return on equity of -4,689.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) Trading Performance Indicators

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HyreCar Inc. (HYRE)

Looking closely at HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.58 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, HyreCar Inc.’s (HYRE) raw stochastic average was set at 29.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 124.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7997, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7506. However, in the short run, HyreCar Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5050. Second resistance stands at $1.7400. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7900. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5550.

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 26.02 million based on 21,801K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 35,720 K and income totals -25,950 K. The company made 9,550 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,330 K in sales during its previous quarter.

