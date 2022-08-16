Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) to new highs

August 15, 2022, Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) trading session started at the price of $1.0035, that was 6.26% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.03 and dropped to $0.95 before settling in for the closing price of $0.95. A 52-week range for AIHS has been $0.84 – $9.12.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 131.90% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -0.30%. With a float of $5.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.73 million.

The firm has a total of 151 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -32.52, operating margin of -90.93, and the pretax margin is -114.01.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Senmiao Technology Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Senmiao Technology Limited is 18.53%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -192.93 while generating a return on equity of -128.35.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.66

Technical Analysis of Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Senmiao Technology Limited, AIHS], we can find that recorded value of 1.79 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Senmiao Technology Limited’s (AIHS) raw stochastic average was set at 8.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 301.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 143.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0630, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6945. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0433. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0767. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9167. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8833.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) Key Stats

There are 6,314K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.90 million. As of now, sales total 4,910 K while income totals -540 K. Its latest quarter income was -3,340 K while its last quarter net income were 5,140 K.