Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Upwork Inc. (UPWK) to new highs

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) kicked off on August 15, 2022, at the price of $19.35, up 3.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.18 and dropped to $19.12 before settling in for the closing price of $19.33. Over the past 52 weeks, UPWK has traded in a range of $14.85-$61.90.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 25.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -129.60%. With a float of $118.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.06 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 650 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.91, operating margin of -10.63, and the pretax margin is -11.16.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. The insider ownership of Upwork Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 80.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18, was worth 4,324. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 209 shares at a rate of $20.69, taking the stock ownership to the 3,554 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 18, when Company’s President & CEO sold 1,311 for $20.69, making the entire transaction worth $27,124. This insider now owns 834,763 shares in total.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -11.19 while generating a return on equity of -20.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -129.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Upwork Inc.’s (UPWK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

Looking closely at Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK), its last 5-days average volume was 1.24 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.38.

During the past 100 days, Upwork Inc.’s (UPWK) raw stochastic average was set at 49.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.05. However, in the short run, Upwork Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.38. Second resistance stands at $20.81. The third major resistance level sits at $21.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.26.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.56 billion has total of 130,531K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 502,800 K in contrast with the sum of -56,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 156,900 K and last quarter income was -23,820 K.